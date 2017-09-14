VIENNA, AUSTRIA: EINBAHN

IMG_0209IMG_0210IMG_0211IMG_0212IMG_0216IMG_0220

IMG_0225
St. Stephens Cathedral in all of its Gothic Glory

IMG_0230IMG_0189

IMG_0202
Wustenrot is an insurance company that happens to be housed in a gorgeous architectural wonder in the city center. The statue in front is of Johannes Gensberg, a.k.a. Gutenberg, the inventor of the modern printing press.

IMG_0191

IMG_0203
Mozarthaus, Mozart’s House 1784-1787

IMG_0206

IMG_0186
Josef is a political prisoner who was jailed in 2014. He was arrested in an anti-fascist demonstration against the right-wing group Akademikerball. 

IMG_0167IMG_0169IMG_0170

IMG_0171
He lives!

IMG_0172IMG_0173IMG_0174IMG_0175IMG_0176IMG_0178IMG_0180

IMG_0181
It’s not just Vienna. It seems like just about every city throws up this slogan somewhere. 
IMG_0184
Mozart lived in this building between 1784-1787
IMG_0082
Older piece from Puerta Rican artist Alexis Diaz, standing the test of time off of Favoritenstrasse.
IMG_0088
From Colombian street artist, Stinkfish.
IMG_0112
A Space Invader spotted up high
IMG_0130
The wear and tear brings even more character to this piece by Miami-based Evoca 1.

IMG_0134

IMG_0137
Happy Pez next to a brooding image.

IMG_0144IMG_0145IMG_0149IMG_0150

11&12Sep2017 Vienna, Austria

