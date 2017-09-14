VIENNA, AUSTRIA: EINBAHN Published on September 14, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel St. Stephens Cathedral in all of its Gothic Glory Wustenrot is an insurance company that happens to be housed in a gorgeous architectural wonder in the city center. The statue in front is of Johannes Gensberg, a.k.a. Gutenberg, the inventor of the modern printing press. Mozarthaus, Mozart’s House 1784-1787 Josef is a political prisoner who was jailed in 2014. He was arrested in an anti-fascist demonstration against the right-wing group Akademikerball. He lives! It’s not just Vienna. It seems like just about every city throws up this slogan somewhere. Mozart lived in this building between 1784-1787 Older piece from Puerta Rican artist Alexis Diaz, standing the test of time off of Favoritenstrasse. From Colombian street artist, Stinkfish. A Space Invader spotted up high The wear and tear brings even more character to this piece by Miami-based Evoca 1. Happy Pez next to a brooding image. 11&12Sep2017 Vienna, Austria Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...