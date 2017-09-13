VIENNA, AUSTRIA: CLASSICALLY COMPOSED Published on September 13, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel Kids hang out on the Beethoven statue at Beethovenplatz. “form bands” ? This piece is based on the scene that has Harold Lloyd (The Third Genius – never got the recognition of a Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton) hanging from a clock on a high-rise building in the 1923 comedy “Safety Last.” You walk through this doorway to get to Mozart’s apartment (from 1784-1787) – where he composed ‘The Marriage of Figaro.” a building in Mozartplatz 12sep17 Vienna, Austria Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...