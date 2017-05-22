PRODUCT REVIEW: NOMAD CARABINER LIGHTNING CLIP

As a true minimalist, and as airport security standards were becoming more stressful and cumbersome, I found myself seeking solutions for traveling with as little as possible at the outset of this year. The first thing I did, was ask myself how I could have one lightning cable to sync devices (not 3 or 4 – every reduction of items counts when your aim is to travel as lightly as possible, trust me!) Then, I wondered how I could have something that was easily accessible (not having to search numerous pockets in bags for it) and I found this Nomad Carabiner-Lightning Clip. It truly has been the answer to my travel quandary. https://www.hellonomad.com/carabiner-lightning?gclid=Cj0KEQjwmIrJBRCRmJ_x7KDo-9oBEiQAuUPKMl5LdtR4h8W4NM3jLgavFPceIxNwXGbnFOB3U3tMCy0aAtuo8P8HAQ

I love it because I can clip it on and take it off of any bag at any moment, depending on my needs. It is so compact that I don’t have to deal with unruly cables when I sync my Mini iPad to my laptop. There’s no “mess” when I need to do this quickly, like on a short layover in an airport or a transfer at a bus station (and it doesn’t draw attention to all of the devices I’m carrying, with cables expansively spread – in case ‘strangers’ are curious and want to illegally obtain my belongings.)

Thus far this year, I’ve taken it to Beirut, Lebanon, on my street art adventures in New York City, on my trail adventures in upstate New York, on graffiti hunts in Orlando, Florida, and on bike riding excursions along the beach coast in Florida. It is durable, the clip stays strong, it hasn’t loosened at all. It’s capable of rugged living, for sure, but it is not certified to serve as an actual climbing carabiner if you’re planning an Everest trip, let’s say. For more information on this incredible minimalist travel accessory, please check it (and all of the other products they offer!) out at: https://www.hellonomad.com

