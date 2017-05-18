COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: SURFALICIOUS Published on May 18, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel 16may17. Cocoa Beach, FL Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestMorePrintEmailPocketLinkedInLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: SURFALICIOUS”
Nice captures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! Surfers and pelicans are my focus for the time being, until I get back to a lively “street art” environment. Lol! 🙂
LikeLike
Go for it.
LikeLike
I would gladly spend some time out there myself!
LikeLike