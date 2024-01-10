MEXICO CITY, MEXICO 🇲🇽 STREET ART: CASA AZUL, FRIDA KAHLO’S HOUSE Published on January 10, 2024 by jacquelinemhadel Mi Familia, 1949 Don Guillermo Kahlo, 1952 Frida, self-portrait, 1931 In constant pain, she’d lie in bed in her corset and paint on it. She would often sketch, draw, and paint objects around the house. Diego’s bedroom. The kitchen. Exactly as it was EXCEPT for the “Frida” and “Diego” on the wall. They weren’t that cheesy. I thought Casa Azul was going to be smaller because she, like so many great artists, didn’t get compensated accordingly whilst she was still alive. But, the house is quite big, and the courtyard/patio/garden is really cool. They told me that it was considered Middle Class for Mexicans at the time. Wow. Studio The wheelchair where she sat and painted in often. Her two beds. The one she died in, has a mirror above her, so that she could paint self-portraits. Bedridden with pain so often, she painted a lot in that bed. Also, she had pics of Russian communists/Marxists on her walls and had a 3-year affair with Trotsky. Her other bed had a frame with butterflies in it, above her.Casa AzulFrida Kahlo’s HouseCoyoacan, CDMX 9jan24 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “MEXICO CITY, MEXICO 🇲🇽 STREET ART: CASA AZUL, FRIDA KAHLO’S HOUSE”
This is FABULOUS. Thank you so much.