MEXICO CITY, MEXICO STREET ART: TRIBUTE TO HUEHUETEOTL by ALTER, DUEK, KOKA, & DOVLEZ

"Tribute to Huehueteotl"*Huehueteotl (/ˌweɪweɪˈteɪoʊtəl/ WAY-way-TAY-oh-təl; is an aged Mesoamerican deity figuring in the pantheons of pre-Columbian cultures, particularly in Aztec mythology and others of the Central Mexico region. **Huehueteotl represents light, warmth, and life against darkness, cold, and death.👨🎨 @alter_os 👨🎨 @dovlez 👨🎨 @koka.mexico👨🎨 @duek_glezMexico City 🇲🇽16dec23