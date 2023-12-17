MEXICO CITY, MEXICO STREET ART: TRIBUTE TO HUEHUETEOTL by ALTER, DUEK, KOKA, & DOVLEZ

“Tribute to Huehueteotl”
*Huehueteotl (/ˌweɪweɪˈteɪoʊtəl/ WAY-way-TAY-oh-təl; is an aged Mesoamerican deity figuring in the pantheons of pre-Columbian cultures, particularly in Aztec mythology and others of the Central Mexico region. **Huehueteotl represents light, warmth, and life against darkness, cold, and death.
👨‍🎨 @alter_os 👨‍🎨 @dovlez 👨‍🎨 @koka.mexico
👨‍🎨 @duek_glez
Mexico City 🇲🇽
16dec23

