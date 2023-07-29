ORLANDO, FLORIDA STREET ART: LOTUS 🪷 FLOWER Published on July 29, 2023July 11, 2023 by jacquelinemhadel Fun Fact ~Why the lotus 🪷 flower is so special: “First and foremost, the lotus has a life cycle unlike any other plant. With its roots latched in mud, it submerges every night into river water and miraculously re-blooms the next morning, sparklingly clean. As a result, this has led the lotus to have associations as the flower with rebirth and spiritual enlightenment.”👨🎨: unknown📍: Colonial Drive🗓️: 10july23Orlando, Florida 🇺🇸 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...