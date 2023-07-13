SHAHRISABZ, UZBEKISTAN 🇺🇿: WELCOME! Published on July 13, 2023June 26, 2023 by jacquelinemhadel My first Plov and it surely won’t be my last. 😃Palov (plov) is the most widespread and favorite dish of Uzbekistan. The main ingredients of Plov are rice, fat (oil), onions and carrots. This one had beef in it, but it can also be cooked with lamb or without any meat at all.Fun fact: Mostly men prepare plov, due to Uzbek tradition. View of Ak-Saray Palace from a broken window June 2023 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...