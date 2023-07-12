SHAHRISABZ, UZBEKISTAN 🇺🇿: AK SARAY PALACE

Keep in mind, this used to be TWICE its height. Distance from Bukhara is about 280 kms. Timur’s enemies in Bukhara could see this palace from there and they would ride their horses towards it, thinking they were much closer than they were…when they weren’t able to reach it, his enemies were so furious that when they finally got there one day, they destroyed it by cutting it in half. Timur used to say “Those who doubt my power and munificence should look at my buildings.” So, his enemies literally cut him down to size…

17june23

Ak-Saray Palace. Built at the beginning of the Timurid period, between 1380 and 1404,under the reign of Timur. In 2000, the palace was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Timur or Tamerlane (9 April 1336 – 17–19 February 1405) was a Turco-Mongol conqueror who founded the Timurid Empire in and around modern-day Afghanistan, Iran, and Central Asia, becoming the first ruler of the Timurid dynasty. An undefeated commander, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest military leaders and tacticians in history, as well as one of the most brutal. (wiki)

.

Shakhrisabz, Uzbekistan 🇺🇿

17june23

