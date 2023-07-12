Ak-Saray Palace. Built at the beginning of the Timurid period, between 1380 and 1404,under the reign of Timur. In 2000, the palace was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Timur or Tamerlane (9 April 1336 – 17–19 February 1405) was a Turco-Mongol conqueror who founded the Timurid Empire in and around modern-day Afghanistan, Iran, and Central Asia, becoming the first ruler of the Timurid dynasty. An undefeated commander, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest military leaders and tacticians in history, as well as one of the most brutal. (wiki)
.
Shakhrisabz, Uzbekistan 🇺🇿
17june23
SHAHRISABZ, UZBEKISTAN 🇺🇿: AK SARAY PALACE
Ak-Saray Palace. Built at the beginning of the Timurid period, between 1380 and 1404,under the reign of Timur. In 2000, the palace was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.