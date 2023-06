Inspired by the Estonian book “Mees kes teadis ussisōnu” a.k.a. “The Man Who Spoke Snakish” by Andrus Kivirähk. The protagonist is Leemet, an Estonian who is part of a diminishing group of forest-dwellers, upholding ancient traditions and speaking the ancient “snake-tongue” which lets them control animals and speak with snakes.

📍: Astangu 64

20may23

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket