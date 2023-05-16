TALLINN, ESTONIA HISTORY ABANDONED: THE HIPODROOM

The Hipodroom is a historic horse racing track located in the Kristiine district. It was established in 1923 and has been a popular venue for horse racing and other equestrian events ever since.

During the Soviet era, the Hipodroom was an important site for horse racing and other equestrian competitions, and it was extensively renovated in the 1970s to bring it up to modern standards. However, after the fall of the Soviet Union and Estonia’s subsequent independence, the Hipodroom fell into disrepair and was largely abandoned.

In the early 2000s, the Hipodroom was purchased by a private investor and was extensively renovated and modernized. However, as of this posting, it appears that it is now closed again for good, since December 2022.

https://news.err.ee/1608810241/legendary-tallinna-hippodroom-closes-its-gates-for-good

30april23

Photo of a race at the Hippodroom: 1971 by Jaan Künnap

