TALLINN (LAAGRI), ESTONIA 🇪🇪 STREET ART: MULTIVAN by MULTISTAB Published on November 6, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Location: LAAGRI Spot. 10th stop on Tallinn-Paldiski 🚊 route, from Tallinn Balti Jaam. Train ride cost: 1.60 💶Laagri Spot consists of 3 tunnels with graffiti walls at the intersection of Veskitammi street and Pärnu Road. Laagri Spot has joined Wallspot , an environment that connects artists and legal graffiti walls covering 70 countries..There's a Circle K directly in front of the LAAGRI station. Walk in front of the Circle K, take a right and you will see the tunnels as you walk past a Selver and a Pet City.Laagri, Estonia 🇪🇪 8oct22