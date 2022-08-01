LAHORE, PAKISTAN: DAILY LIFE THROUGH THE QUOTES OF MUSTANSAR HUSSAIN TARAR Published on August 1, 2022July 31, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel “Stars and friends are the same, no matter how far away they are, their light reaches you.” ~ Mustansar Hussain Tarar “Just as the reflection of the moon flows in a flowing river, but does not form it, so the existence of a good person flows in the river of the world, but does not become a part of it.” – Mustansar Hussain Tarar The joy of making Halwa Poori on a Saturday morning. It’s my favorite Pakistani dish and this is my first one upon returning to Lahore after four years! “Until the age of twenty-five, we don’t care what people think. Until the age of fifty, people live in fear of what people will think. Fifty years later, it turns out that no one was thinking about us.” ~ Mustansar Hussain Tarar “Men don’t earn everything for themselves. Women don’t cook everything for themselves. Sharing happiness is the real cause of happiness.” ~ Mustansar Hussain Tarar “A boy asked his father: How does a man know if he is right or wrong? Because no one thinks wrong. The father replied: When you think that your sister or daughter has found a man like you, you are right. Otherwise, improve yourself.” ~ Mustansar Hussain Tarar “If someone around you is forced, upset, or troubled, don’t think this is a test. This is your test too.” ~ Mustansar Hussain Tarar “When someone knocks on the door of the heart, do not open the door immediately. Some people have childlike habits. They knock and run away.” ~ Mustansar Hussain Tarar “We have to endure hardships all our lives to survive. But they still do not live.” ~ Mustansar Hussain Tarar “We are the twelfth player in some people’s lives. When no one else is available, then we have a choice. !!” ~ Mustansar Hussain Tarar July 2022 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...