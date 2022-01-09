RIGA, LATVIA 🇱🇻: HISTORY & ARCHITECTURE Published on January 9, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Latvijas Radio is a national cultural institution.Began in 1925..Riga, Latvia 🇱🇻24dec21 Riga CathedralBuilt 1211.Riga, Latvia 🇱🇻24dec21 St. Peter’s Church (Latvian: Svētā Pētera Evaņģēliski luteriskā baznīca) is a Lutheran church dedicated to Saint Peter..At the beginning of the Last Supper, Jesus washed his disciples’ feet. Peter initially refused to let Jesus wash his feet, but when Jesus told him: “If I wash thee not, thou hast no part with me”, Peter replied: “Lord, not my feet only, but also my hands and my head” (John 13:2–11). Riga Castle 🏰Est. 1330Today, official residence of the President of Latvia. Old Riga Palace Hotel Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
