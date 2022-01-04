RIGA, LATVIA 🇱🇻: THE HOUSE OF THE BLACKHEADS Published on January 4, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel The House of the Blackheads. Erected during the first third of the 14th century for the Brotherhood of Blackheads, a guild for unmarried merchants, shipowners, and foreigners in Riga.The building was bombed to a ruin by the Germans on June 28, 1941 – a week after the launching of Operation Barbarossa – and the remains were demolished by the Soviets in 1948. It was rebuilt between 1996 and 1999. (w)Riga, Latvia 🇱🇻23dec21 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...