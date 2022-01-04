RIGA, LATVIA 🇱🇻: THE HOUSE OF THE BLACKHEADS

The House of the Blackheads. Erected during the first third of the 14th century for the Brotherhood of Blackheads, a guild for unmarried merchants, shipowners, and foreigners in Riga.
The building was bombed to a ruin by the Germans on June 28, 1941 – a week after the launching of Operation Barbarossa – and the remains were demolished by the Soviets in 1948. It was rebuilt between 1996 and 1999. (w)
Riga, Latvia 🇱🇻
23dec21

