“…we worked with teens going through a variety of life challenges, from being bullied for being LGBTQ to being misunderstood for having autism. The resulting mural is a testament to the power of public art to provide a platform for people to share their stories and experiences with the world.” – Joel Artista

https://www.instagram.com/joelartista/?hl=en & https://www.instagram.com/maxfrieder/?hl=en Location: Harvey Milk High School, 5th St. playground, opposite police station

