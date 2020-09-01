BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART: BASTARDILLA

Bastardilla (“Italics” in English) is one of the leading female street artists. She’s known for doing very large murals depicting women experiencing different forms of isolation or sadness. This one on a huge wall facing a children’s playground, shows a woman inhaling daggers. She has murals all over the world including Madrid, Guatemala City, and Boston. Sadly, there’s a story that Bastardilla was raped in Bogotá when she was younger and that experience has served to influence her paintings of women. 29SEP12. Bogotá, Colombia.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



