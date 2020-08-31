BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART & GRAFFITI: PEZ!

Pez translates to ‘fish.’ His tag has evolved into a smiling fish character. He’s from Barcelona, Spain, but is based here in Bogotá. However, he continues to travel the world, painting. Pictured below are some of this legend’s trademark murals in the La Candelaria area:

Smiling & Backpacking in Bogotá

Considered an ‘elitest bloodfest’ by many, bullfighting in Colombia is as controversial as it is popular. The season lasts from January to February and something like 600 bulls will meet their painful, gory demise in that period of time. Tickets are expensive, so regular wage-earning Colombians can’t get in. The idea of the powerful, wealthy elite making their ways into the stadiums to embrace the slaughtering of bulls for sport, just adds to the animosity and great divide between the upper and lower classes in Colombia. Most street art in Bogotá reflects this attitude.

All Pictures: 29SEP12. Bogotá, Colombia.

