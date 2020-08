Gouache, first part

There are four parts to this wall. The first part shows a poor man carrying a rich man on his back (something customary in the past) and in another way it symbolizes the man being held back, not able to be released, in the same way that he can’t release the doves.

Part 2, DjLU

Part 3, Toxicomano

Part 3 continued, Toxicomano

Part 3 continued, Toxicomano

Part 4, Lesivo

The Finale: Lesivo

29SEP12. Bogotá, Colombia.

