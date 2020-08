The artist Rodez is considered a legend on the streets of Bogotá. He’s in his late 50’s-early 60’s and he is a published children’s book illustrator/designer when not painting on the streets. Keeping his passion all in the family, he paints with his two sons, Nomada and Malegria. The three of them are from Colombia, but are based in Buenos Aires. Here are some highlights below:

29SEP12. Bogotá, Colombia.

