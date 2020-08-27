BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA STREET ART & GRAFFITI: RTZ

RTZ is one of the newer street artists emerging in Bogotá. He has three quite prominent murals stationed in La Candelaria. 29SEP12. Bogotá, Colombia.

On Carrera 4. La Candelaria.

Some of his signature symbols are big alligators and frogs. In the Plaza off of Carrera 2.

This is in honor of an upcoming festival celebrating indigenous culture. Prior to last week, an APC Crew (the largest group of artists in Latin America, includes Stinkfish) mural had been up for several months. No one knows if RTZ was given permission to put this up, or if he’s too green to realize whose mural he covered up. 156 All Starz is a crew out of New York and RTZ must have allowed them to put their tag on it. La Candelaria.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



