NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: ANIMAL INSTINCTS Published on December 7, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel Way up high at @amartstop 🖼 🛑 .@citykittystreet @fumeroism @rxskulls@urbanninjasquadron @keydetailEast Village NYC 🇺🇸 24nov19 b i g g i e@conse.eu Brooklyn NY 🇺🇸 26nov19 The lift never left, but so what, it's @crashone Lower East Side NYC 🇺🇸 27nov19 📖 @patchwhisky Harlem, NY 🇺🇸 28nov19 WhIsBe Watermelon Girl Jean Michel Basquiat by Owen Dippie and Al Diaz. Brooklyn, NY A Wall of Fame on the Lower East SideNew York City 🇺🇸 25nov19 November 2019. New York City