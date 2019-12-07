NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: ANIMAL INSTINCTS

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

 

IMG_1204
Way up high at @amartstop 🖼 🛑 .
@citykittystreet @fumeroism @rxskulls@urbanninjasquadron @keydetail
East Village NYC 🇺🇸 24nov19
IMG_0848
b i g g i e
@conse.eu 
Brooklyn NY 🇺🇸 26nov19
IMG_0835
The lift never left, but so what, it’s @crashone 

Lower East Side NYC 🇺🇸 27nov19

IMG_1824
📖 
@patchwhisky 
Harlem, NY 🇺🇸 28nov19
IMG_0840
WhIsBe
IMG_1295
Watermelon Girl

IMG_1034

Jean Michel Basquiat by Owen Dippie and Al Diaz. Brooklyn, NY IMG_1031IMG_1027

IMG_0476
A Wall of Fame on the Lower East Side
New York City 🇺🇸 25nov19

IMG_1207

 

November 2019. New York City

