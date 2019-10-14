SAN DIEGO (OCEAN BEACH), CALIFORNIA STREET ART: OCTOPUS

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

I believe that the totemic image for the future is the octopus. This is because the squids and octopi have perfected a form of communication that is both psychedelic and telepathic; a model for the human communications of the future. In the not-too-distant future men and women may shed the monkey body to become virtual octopi swimming in a silicon sea. – Terence McKenna

IMG_2893IMG_2906IMG_2905IMG_2903IMG_2902IMG_2904IMG_2898IMG_2901IMG_2895

8oct19. Ocean Beach, San Diego, California

Advertisements

One thought on “SAN DIEGO (OCEAN BEACH), CALIFORNIA STREET ART: OCTOPUS

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s