SAN DIEGO (OCEAN BEACH), CALIFORNIA STREET ART: OCTOPUS

I believe that the totemic image for the future is the octopus. This is because the squids and octopi have perfected a form of communication that is both psychedelic and telepathic; a model for the human communications of the future. In the not-too-distant future men and women may shed the monkey body to become virtual octopi swimming in a silicon sea. – Terence McKenna

8oct19. Ocean Beach, San Diego, California

