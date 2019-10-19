SAN DIEGO (OCEAN BEACH), CALIFORNIA: DREAM OF CALIFORNICATION

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

IMG_2937

Firstborn unicorn
Hardcore soft porn
                                                                                                                                                                     Dream of Californication                                                                                                                  -RHCP

IMG_2956IMG_2947IMG_2943IMG_2897

IMG_2917
In 1969, Byron and Virginia Hardin began serving their AMAZING Burgers in San Diego. Hodad’s first location was on the beach, at the end of Santa Monica Ave., in Ocean Beach.

IMG_2918

IMG_2914
The Strand Theatre, opened in November 1925.

IMG_2929IMG_2911IMG_2939IMG_2913IMG_2910

8oct19. Ocean Beach, San Diego, CA

 

Advertisements

One thought on “SAN DIEGO (OCEAN BEACH), CALIFORNIA: DREAM OF CALIFORNICATION

  1. The first two photos are awesome. I know where they are. There are so many more places to photograph. I don’t do it because they are like the inside of my hand. I see them all the time.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s