SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: BARRIO LOGAN

Barrio Logan, in southeast San Diego, is referred to as el ombligo or navel, the center of the world. It’s the home of Chicano Park, which was the the site of a 1970s demonstration, land takeover, and cultural renaissance for the Mexican-American community. It was designated an official historic site by the San Diego Historical Site Board in 1980 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

n 1871, Congressman John A. Logan wrote legislation to provide federal land grants and subsidies for a transcontinental railroad ending in San Diego. A street laid in 1881 was named Logan Heights after him, and the name came to be applied to the general area. Plans for a railroad never successfully materialized, and the area was predominantly residential by the turn of the century, becoming one of San Diego’s oldest communities. Its transformation began in 1910 with the influx of refugees from the Mexican Revolution, who soon became the majority ethnic group. For this reason, the southern part of the original Logan Heights neighborhood came to be called Barrio Logan. (Barrio is a Spanish word for “neighborhood”.) ~ wikiFFED0F22-E5DF-41CB-BF04-CD9216F945D9B0C99ED4-87A5-4E94-9B4F-3D642AFC4981BE34DA93-CA1C-4D22-A9E5-5B25D9EDEC2D

Est. 1984
Ode to Prince. Artist unknown.

21sep19. San Diego, CA

