NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK Published on September 6, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel Thailand artist Muebon for East Village Walls Cowboy Kid by Irish artist Solus. Avenue A. Wonderment through the eyes of a child Sitting next to the CUBE with my Leuchturm 1917 Bullet Journal at Astor Place You are loved. By Samo Arts. East Village. Philadelphia-based Angry Elephant and Harriet Tubman by Captain Eyeliner. My collaboration with NYC artist City Kitty is still going strong on St. Mark's Place in the East Village. H I S S Endless by BMoney138 and Lena McCarthy in First Street Green, East Village. Nite Owl, Naito Oru. HEKTAD "People should fall in love with their eyes closed." ~ Andy Warhol by The Postman Art. The cat is by Captain Eyeliner. King Kong by Zito One Boxer Ballerina by Solus. Location: Houston Street. Don't call it a comeback. Renée Zellweger. 3/4sep2019. New York City.
One thought on “NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK”
Gorgeous. Love the boxer-ballerina!
