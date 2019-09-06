NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
IMG_1792
Thailand artist Muebon for East Village Walls
IMG_1793
Cowboy Kid by Irish artist Solus. Avenue A.
IMG_1813
Wonderment through the eyes of a child
IMG_1836
Sitting next to the CUBE with my Leuchturm 1917 Bullet Journal at Astor Place

IMG_1838IMG_1833

IMG_1802
You are loved. By Samo Arts. East Village.
IMG_1837
Philadelphia-based Angry Elephant and Harriet Tubman by Captain Eyeliner.
IMG_1778
My collaboration with NYC artist City Kitty is still going strong on St. Mark’s Place in the East Village. 

IMG_1777IMG_1831

IMG_1765
H I S S
IMG_1750
Endless by BMoney138 and Lena McCarthy in First Street Green, East Village. 
IMG_1748
Nite Owl, Naito Oru.
IMG_1744
HEKTAD
IMG_1743
“People should fall in love with their eyes closed.” ~ Andy Warhol by The Postman Art. The cat is by Captain Eyeliner.
IMG_1829
King Kong by Zito One

IMG_1828

IMG_1826
Boxer Ballerina by Solus. Location: Houston Street.
IMG_1839
Don’t call it a comeback. Renée Zellweger.

3/4sep2019. New York City.

