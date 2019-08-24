BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: SMURF LOVE & “STARBUCKS ENTERPRISE” Published on August 24, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel “The Smurfs” is a Belgian comic franchise by artist Peyo. This is street artist Space Invader’s homage to the comic in the heart of Brussels… Fire Remnants of the first city walls from the 12th or 13th century… from 1695, having been rebuilt… Knock, knock, knocking on Heaven’s door… Royal Theatre of the Mint. Built in 1700. Renovated three times since, in 1856 , 1985 , and 2017. The coolest looking Starbucks I’ve ever seen. Starbucks Enterprise 23aug19. Brussels, Belgium. Advertisements Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...