BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: SMURF LOVE & “STARBUCKS ENTERPRISE”

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
IMG_1385
“The Smurfs” is a Belgian comic franchise by artist Peyo. This is street artist Space Invader’s homage to the comic in the heart of Brussels…

IMG_1384IMG_1382

IMG_1376
Fire

IMG_1359

IMG_1374
Remnants of the first city walls from the 12th or 13th century…
IMG_1358
from 1695, having been rebuilt…

IMG_1354

IMG_1350
Knock, knock, knocking on Heaven’s door…

IMG_1352IMG_1353IMG_1347

IMG_1348
Royal Theatre of the Mint. Built in 1700. Renovated three times since,  in 1856 , 1985 , and 2017.

IMG_1345

IMG_1343
The coolest looking Starbucks I’ve ever seen.

IMG_1438IMG_1483IMG_1431

IMG_1436
Starbucks Enterprise

IMG_1434

23aug19. Brussels, Belgium.

