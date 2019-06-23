STREET ART COLLABORATION: TOKIDOKI NOMAD & CITY KITTY

Back in 2013, I saw my first City Kitty piece in Long Island City near 5 Pointz. It was actually “Gato de Ciudad,’ his Spanish alter ego, but ever since then, I’ve been a fan. It’s cool now to have an actual collaboration with the artist, himself.

In December 2018, at Art Basel, I was wearing a City Kitty T-shirt and took a picture of myself in a mirror. City Kitty took that picture of me and made this piece and put it on St. Marks. In 2011, I lived on 1st between 7th & St. Marks. That area holds deep nostalgia for me. The Japanese kanji on the front of my t-shirt means “Jiyu” (Freedom) :

JUNE 2019. St. Mark’s Place. NYC.

Advertisements