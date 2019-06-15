NEW YORK CITY: THE RICH KILLD NYC

gone are the days of New.   York.   City.  no patti smiths or andy warhols. no basquiats looking out of  their second floor window of a stable owned by andy warhol. i walk by it almost every day and imagine seeing basquiat through that same window. he isn’t there. no one is. it’s a high-end shop of some kind now. i wonder why. why doesn’t someone live in that house. how much is it worth.

bowie’s off lafayette and the ramones aren’t at cbgb’s. 

apartments aren’t going for $10 in alphabet city anymore. the sunshine hotels are gone. ginsberg’s not passing me on the street. debbie harry’s nowhere. 

jun19. new york city

