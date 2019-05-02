SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: NEIGHBORING SOLITUDES

NEIGHBORING SOLITUDES . “All companionship can consist only in the strengthening of two neighboring solitudes, whereas everything that one is wont to call giving oneself is by nature harmful to companionship: for when a person abandons himself, he is no longer anything, and when two people both give themselves up in order to come close to each other, there is no longer any ground beneath them and their being together is a continual falling… Once there is disunity between them, the confusion grows with every day; neither of the two has anything unbroken, pure, and unspoiled about him any longer… They who wanted to do each other good are now handling one another in an imperious and intolerant manner, and in the struggle somehow to get out of their untenable and unbearable state of confusion, they commit the greatest fault that can happen to human relationships: they become impatient. They hurry to a conclusion; to come, as they believe, to a final decision, they try once and for all to establish their relationship, whose surprising changes have frightened them, in order to remain the same now and forever (as they say).” #rainermariarilke 2may19 #sanjose #costarica #tokidokinomadblog #travel #streetphotography #people #life 1. neighboring solitudes 2. Walking by DUNK 3. Policía 🚨 👮🏽 y Graffiti 🎨🚲 4. Street vendor 5. Taking a break 6. Abandoned gas ⛽️ station 7. 👬 📲 8. 🐶 9. A soda: small mom and pop restaurant 10. Salvation Army in a beautiful old wooden building.