“There were things that burned away at me, not only as a private individual, but also as a citizen of our century, our pixelated age. What does it mean to be lonely? How do we live, if we’re not intimately engaged with another human being? How do we connect with other people, particularly if we don’t find speaking easy? Is sex a cure for loneliness, and if it is, what happens if our body or sexuality is considered deviant or damaged, if we are ill or unblessed with beauty? And is technology helping with these things? Does it draw us closer together, or trap us behind screens?” #OliviaLaing #sanjose #costarica 29apr19 #tokidokinomadblog #streetphotography 1. 🎨 2. 🏍 3. 📲 4. 👓 5. this street vendor is out here every day selling gum and books of crosswords 6. Off to work 💼 7. Security guard at bank 🏦 8. 🚬 🚶🎨 9. 🚶 📱 10. this man is always on the main Calle selling colorful charging cords.