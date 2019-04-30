SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA: THIS ACCUMULATION OF SCARS

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

There were things that burned away at me, not only as a private individual, but also as a citizen of our century, our pixelated age. What does it mean to be lonely? How do we live, if we’re not intimately engaged with another human being? How do we connect with other people, particularly if we don’t find speaking easy? Is sex a cure for loneliness, and if it is, what happens if our body or sexuality is considered deviant or damaged, if we are ill or unblessed with beauty? And is technology helping with these things? Does it draw us closer together, or trap us behind screens? ~Olivia Laing

IMG_7558IMG_7547IMG_7544

IMG_7550
i wonder what kind of conversation they would be having if she wasn’t glued to her phone.
IMG_7551
busses are the central nervous system of the city
IMG_7548
he waits alone

IMG_7545IMG_7549

You can be lonely anywhere, but there is a particular flavour to the loneliness that comes from living in a city, surrounded by millions of people. One might think this state was antithetical to urban living, to the massed presence of other human beings, and yet mere physical proximity is not enough to dispel a sense of internal isolation. It’s possible – easy, even – to feel desolate and unfrequented in oneself while living cheek by jowl with others. Cities can be lonely places, and in admitting this we see that loneliness doesn’t necessarily require physical solitude, but rather an absence or paucity of connection, closeness, kinship: an inability, for one reason or another, to find as much intimacy as is desired. Unhappy, as the dictionary has it, as a result of being without the companionship of others. Hardly any wonder, then, that it can reach its apotheosis in a crowd. ~ Laing

IMG_7542IMG_7540IMG_7539DCIM104GOPROG0322303.

DCIM104GOPROG0262078.
he must be a good storyteller.
DCIM104GOPROG0482100.
this street vendor’s day is just starting. wonder where the bus takes him…

DCIM104GOPROG0332304.

Loneliness is personal, and it is also political. Loneliness is collective; it is a city. As to how to inhabit it, there are no rules and nor is there any need to feel shame, only to remember that the pursuit of individual happiness does not trump or excuse our obligations to each another. We are in this together, this accumulation of scars, this world of objects, this physical and temporary heaven that so often takes on the countenance of hell. What matters is kindness; what matters is solidarity. What matters is staying alert, staying open, because if we know anything from what has gone before us, it is that the time for feeling will not last. ~ Laing

San Jose, Costa Rica. 30apr19.

inspired by:

https://www.brainpickings.org/2016/07/11/the-lonely-city-olivia-laing/

