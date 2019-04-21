SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: UNDERNEATH THE INSANE ASYLUM (21 Pilots, Pt. 4)

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
THE SOUNDTRACK TO MY THREE MONTHS OF LIVING IN COSTA RICA HAS BEEN ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY, THE 4 TWENTY ONE PILOTS’ ALBUMS: SELF-TITLED, VESSEL, BLURRYFACE, AND TRENCH. THIS UPCOMING 4-PART PHOTO SERIES WILL FEATURE CAPTIONS WITH THEIR LYRICS DESCRIBING AN EVEN DEEPER CONTEXTUALIZATION OF MY OVERALL PURE VIDA EXPERIENCE.

as it’s the fourth and final part of this series, i should probably mention that every photo in the entire series was shot from the hip. i never raised my camera to my eye. so, i never really knew what i was capturing until i got back to my room and went through them. 

IMG_7048
i can’t believe how much i hate. pressures of a new place roll my way. 
IMG_7039
no, we are not just graffiti on a passing train.
IMG_7040
this culture is a poacher of overexposure.
IMG_7042
i’ll morph to someone else. i’m just a ghost.
IMG_7044
hide you in my coat pocket, where i kept my rebel red. i felt i was invincible, you wrapped around my head.
IMG_7036
i’ve always been collected, calm, and chill. 
IMG_7029
i want you to follow me down to the bottom. underneath the insane asylum.
IMG_7035
sometimes i feel cold, even paralyzed. my interior world needs to sanitize.
IMG_7034
nice to know my kind will be on my side. i don’t believe the hype. and you know you’re a terrible sight. 
IMG_7033
i’m lighter when i’m lower. i’m higher when i’m heavy. 
IMG_7030
in city, i feel my spirit is contained
IMG_7031
i move slow, i want to stop time. 
IMG_7050
i’m sorry i did not visit. did not know how to take it. when your eyes did not know me. 
IMG_7047
i needed change of pace. couldn’t take the pace of change. 
IMG_7045
you’re loving on the psychopath sitting next to you. 
IMG_7027
you’re loving on the freakshow sitting next to you. 

apr19. San Jose, Costa Rica.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s