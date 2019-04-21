HEREDIA, COSTA RICA: CITY OF FLOWERS

Heredia is one of Costa Rica’s most historical cities. It was founded in 1705. Its nickname is “City of Flowers.”

El Fortin, what’s left of an old Spanish fort.

Cultural center, Escuela República de Argentina.

Old Post Office.

Monument to Volunteers: pays respect to those who served in the volunteerism movement of the 1860’s with the founding of The Red Cross and other organizations. 

Iglesia de la Inmaculada Concepción. Standing since 1797.

Old Colonial architecture.

20apr19. San Jose, Costa Rica.

