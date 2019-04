SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: BLURRYFACE (21 PILOTS, Pt. 3)

THE SOUNDTRACK TO MY THREE MONTHS OF LIVING IN COSTA RICA HAS BEEN ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY, THE 4 TWENTY ONE PILOTS’ ALBUMS: SELF-TITLED, VESSEL, BLURRYFACE, AND TRENCH. THIS UPCOMING 4-PART PHOTO SERIES WILL FEATURE CAPTIONS WITH THEIR LYRICS DESCRIBING AN EVEN DEEPER CONTEXTUALIZATION OF MY OVERALL PURE VIDA EXPERIENCE.