SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: JORGE JIMÉNEZ DEREDIA SCULPTURES (the cure)

Jiménez Deredia is an internationally acclaimed Costa Rican sculptor, whose works are displayed throughout the San Jose city center for an extended period of time this year. Here are some images I’ve collected over the past couple of months. I listened to various The Cure albums while I created this post, so lyrics from the “Disintegration” album and others, are used to provide the captions. It’s a “mood thing.”
sometimes you make me feel like i’m living at the edge of the world. “it’s just the way i smile,”
you said.
there was nothing in the world that I ever wanted more than to feel you deep in my heart.
always the need to feel again the real belief of something more than mockery. if only i could fill my heart with love.
you make me feel like i am free again.
i never said i would stay to the end.
hopelessly drift in the eyes of the ghost again.
she used to just stand there and stare and roll her eyes right up to heaven. and make like I just wasn’t there.
she used to just stand there and smile and her eyes would go all sort of far away. and stay like that for quite a while.
yesterday i got so old, i felt like i could die. yesterday i got so old, it made me want to cry.
and you’re beautiful . you glow inside my head. you hold me hypnotized . i’m mesmerized.
you, soft and only, you lost and lonely. you, strange as angels dancing in the deepest oceans. twisting in the water. you’re just like a dream.
if it can’t be like before i’ve got to let it end. i don’t want what i was, i had a change of head.
if it can’t be like it was, i’ve got to let it rest. i don’t want what i did, i had a change of tense.
crying for the death of your heart. you were stone white. so delicate.
i’m lost in a forest all alone.
and you finally found all your courage to let it all go.
