SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: JORGE JIMÉNEZ DEREDIA SCULPTURES (the cure)

Jiménez Deredia is an internationally acclaimed Costa Rican sculptor, whose works are displayed throughout the San Jose city center for an extended period of time this year. Here are some images I’ve collected over the past couple of months. I listened to various The Cure albums while I created this post, so lyrics from the “Disintegration” album and others, are used to provide the captions. It’s a “mood thing.”

IMG_7016
sometimes you make me feel like i’m living at the edge of the world.
“it’s just the way i smile,” you said.

IMG_7015
there was nothing in the world that I ever wanted more
than to feel you deep in my heart.
IMG_6873
always the need to feel again the real belief of something more than mockery.
if only i could fill my heart with love.
IMG_6874
you make me feel like i am free again.
IMG_6876
i never said i would stay to the end.
IMG_6877
hopelessly drift in the eyes of the ghost again.
IMG_6940
she used to just stand there and stare and roll her eyes right up to heaven.
and make like I just wasn’t there.
IMG_6939
she used to just stand there and smile and her eyes would go all sort of far away.
and stay like that for quite a while.
IMG_6801
yesterday i got so old, i felt like i could die.
yesterday i got so old, it made me want to cry.
IMG_6891
and you’re beautifulyou glow inside my head.
you hold me hypnotizedi’m mesmerized.
IMG_6934
you, soft and only, you lost and lonely.
you, strange as angels dancing in the deepest oceans.
twisting in the wateryou’re just like a dream.
IMG_6932
if it can’t be like before i’ve got to let it end. 
i don’t want what i was, i had a change of head.
IMG_6931
if it can’t be like it was, i’ve got to let it rest. 
i don’t want what i did, i had a change of tense.
IMG_6803
crying for the death of your heartyou were stone white.
so delicate.
IMG_6924
i’m lost in a forest all alone.
IMG_6880
and you finally found all your courage to let it all go.

 

 

