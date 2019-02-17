SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: VIVIENDO LA VIDA

Correos de Costa Rica. Central Post Office. Built in 1917.
7 Cardinal Rules of Life = Siete Reglas Cardinales de la Vida

1. Make peace with your past – so it won’t disturb your present.

2. What other people think of you – is none of your business.

3. Time heals almost everything – give it time.

4. No one is in charge – of your happiness. Except you!

5. Don’t compare your life to others – and don’t judge them. You have no idea what their journey is all about.

6. Stop thinking too much – it’s all right not to know all the answers. They will come to you when you least expect it.

7. Smile – you don’t own all the problems in the world.

Barrio in the valley
“57% of the population identify themselves as Roman Catholics, 25% are Protestants, 15% do not have a religion…”

IMG_4260.JPG

IMG_4103
The sun can be strong on the streets of San Jose

Avocados for sale
Peatonal. = Pedestrian.
Old Skool mural

La sera feminista o No Sera. = It will be feminist or it will not be. 
This woman was an unwitting crossing guard for me. I waited to cross the busy street until she did, and when we were halfway across, I said “Gracias!” and she laughed. Costa Ricans are pura vida. 

11/12/13/14feb2019 San Jose, Costa Rica 

