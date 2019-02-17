SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: VIVIENDO LA VIDA Published on February 17, 2019February 17, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel Correos de Costa Rica. Central Post Office. Built in 1917. 7 Cardinal Rules of Life = Siete Reglas Cardinales de la Vida 1. Make peace with your past – so it won’t disturb your present. 2. What other people think of you – is none of your business. 3. Time heals almost everything – give it time. 4. No one is in charge – of your happiness. Except you! 5. Don’t compare your life to others – and don’t judge them. You have no idea what their journey is all about. 6. Stop thinking too much – it’s all right not to know all the answers. They will come to you when you least expect it. 7. Smile – you don’t own all the problems in the world. Barrio in the valley “57% of the population identify themselves as Roman Catholics, 25% are Protestants, 15% do not have a religion…” The sun can be strong on the streets of San Jose Avocados for sale Peatonal. = Pedestrian. Old Skool mural La sera feminista o No Sera. = It will be feminist or it will not be. This woman was an unwitting crossing guard for me. I waited to cross the busy street until she did, and when we were halfway across, I said “Gracias!” and she laughed. Costa Ricans are pura vida. 11/12/13/14feb2019 San Jose, Costa Rica Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: VIVIENDO LA VIDA”
Love this post, these pictures are fabulous. What’s your favorite part about San Jose?
Thank you so much. I’d say my favorite things about San Jose are the lack of urgency and the pura vida conceptualized way of living. 🙂
