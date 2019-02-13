SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: PART 1 ~ DON’T KNOW WHY…”FRESH NEW STARTS”

With nothing on the horizon, and feeling rudderless, I booked a ticket to Costa Rica on Thursday and flew out four days later, on the Monday. I don’t really know what I’m doing here, or WHY I’m here, so I’m excited to find out.

Halfway through our life’s journey

I woke to find myself within a dark wood

because I had strayed from the correct path.

Oh how hard it is to describe

how harsh and tough that savage wood was

The very thought of it renews the fear!

~ Dante Alighieri, Divine Comedy


My Leuchtturm1917 journal being put to good use. https://www.instagram.com/leuchtturm1917/?hl=en

Happened upon my feeling whilst wandering the streets of Orlando on Saturday 9Feb, before flying out to Costa Rica on the 11th.

Bullet Journal ~ Leuchtturm1917

On the 5th, I finally pulled the trigger and booked the ticket, still not knowing at all why I was doing it, and then I read this on a friend’s IG page: 

FEB 4/5th NEW MOON IN AQUARIUS

This is a time for cutting the cords binding us to anything that we know has been holding us back or where we are settling rather than thriving. It is also for making bold decisions that lead us to fresh new starts. – Alex Myles




I can relate to this freaked out monkey. 




Free as a bird right now. This is by artist, Gabriel Dumani. His IG page is https://www.instagram.com/graficajaguar/?hl=en and this is his description in Espanol, of this piece: “Avistamiento de #quetzalesmesoamericanos en San José, Costa Rica! Mural comisionado para nuestros amigos de @frentealaplazateatro. Gracias totales por la confianza y el apoyo 🙂 Siempre soñando con un mundo sin fronteras y América Latina libre en él ✊🏽🔥”



11feb2019. San Jose, Costa Rica. 

