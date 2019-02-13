SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA: PART 1 ~ DON’T KNOW WHY…”FRESH NEW STARTS”

With nothing on the horizon, and feeling rudderless, I booked a ticket to Costa Rica on Thursday and flew out four days later, on the Monday. I don’t really know what I’m doing here, or WHY I’m here, so I’m excited to find out.

Halfway through our life’s journey I woke to find myself within a dark wood because I had strayed from the correct path. Oh how hard it is to describe how harsh and tough that savage wood was The very thought of it renews the fear!

~ Dante Alighieri, Divine Comedy

On the 5th, I finally pulled the trigger and booked the ticket, still not knowing at all why I was doing it, and then I read this on a friend’s IG page:

FEB 4/5th NEW MOON IN AQUARIUS This is a time for cutting the cords binding us to anything that we know has been holding us back or where we are settling rather than thriving. It is also for making bold decisions that lead us to fresh new starts. – Alex Myles

11feb2019. San Jose, Costa Rica.

