PRODUCT FOCUS: MY MOLESKINE'S 2018 INTERNATIONAL ARTIST SKETCH SERIES Published on December 24, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Here are this past year's artist contributions to My Moleskine Project: Cocoa Beach-based multimedia artist, David Rothman. https://www.instagram.com/davidrothmanart/ Keith Haring by Miami-based artist, Tee Pop. https://www.instagram.com/teepopart/ NYC-based Colombian stencil artist, Praxis. https://www.instagram.com/praxis_vgz/ Miami-based artist, KoOL DriP. https://www.instagram.com/kool_drip/ Venice, CA-based artist Muck Rock. https://www.instagram.com/muckrock/ Miami-based artist, D-Bloc. https://www.instagram.com/dbloc_ilf/ Los Angeles, CA-based artist, Angel Once. https://www.instagram.com/angelonce/ Miami-based artist, KREST. Colombian artist, DIAS. https://www.instagram.com/d1a5/
What fun.
