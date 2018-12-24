PRODUCT FOCUS: MY MOLESKINE’S 2018 INTERNATIONAL ARTIST SKETCH SERIES

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Here are this past year’s artist contributions to My Moleskine Project:

 

IMG_7835
Cocoa Beach-based multimedia artist, David Rothman. https://www.instagram.com/davidrothmanart/

 

IMG_7834

IMG_1647
Keith Haring by Miami-based artist, Tee Pop. https://www.instagram.com/teepopart/

IMG_2920

IMG_0791
NYC-based Colombian stencil artist, Praxis. https://www.instagram.com/praxis_vgz/

IMG_2923IMG_1663

IMG_1661
Miami-based artist, KoOL DriP. https://www.instagram.com/kool_drip/

IMG_1660IMG_2922IMG_1651

IMG_1650
Venice, CA-based artist Muck Rock. https://www.instagram.com/muckrock/

IMG_2921

IMG_1655
Miami-based artist, D-Bloc. https://www.instagram.com/dbloc_ilf/

IMG_1653IMG_2925

IMG_2919
Los Angeles, CA-based artist, Angel Once. https://www.instagram.com/angelonce/
IMG_1659
Miami-based artist, KREST. 

IMG_2924

IMG_1753
Colombian artist, DIAS. https://www.instagram.com/d1a5/
One thought on “PRODUCT FOCUS: MY MOLESKINE’S 2018 INTERNATIONAL ARTIST SKETCH SERIES

