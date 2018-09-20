KRAKÓW , POLAND: Niedoskonałość jest doskonała (Imperfection is Perfect) Published on September 20, 2018September 20, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Pierogi ruskie topped with fried onion (filled with cottage cheese and potatoes) The Battle of Grunwald, fought between the joint armies of Poland and Lithuania against the Teutonic Knights on July 15, 1410, is considered to be one of the greatest battles ever to take place in medieval Europe. A defining moment in Polish history, the battle was immortalised in Kraków with the unveiling of this weighty monument in front of an estimated 160,000 people on the 500th anniversary of the event in 1910. Antoni Wiwulski’s (1877-1919) original masterpiece was, not surprisingly, destroyed by the occupying Nazis during WWII and the copy that now stands in its place dates from 1976, having been faithfully reproduced using sketches and models of the original. At the top on his horse is the King of Poland Władysław Jagiełło, his sword pointing downwards in his right hand. At the front is his cousin the Lithuanian prince Vytautas (Vitold), who is flanked on either side by victorious soldiers from the joint army. The dead man at the front is Urlich von Jungingen, the Teutonic Order’s Grand Master, who lost his life during the battle. https://www.inyourpocket.com/krakow/grunwald-monument_21891v Street musicians (Muzycy uliczni) Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven (also known as Saint Mary’s Church; Polish: Kościół Wniebowzięcia Najświętszej Maryi Panny, Kościół Mariacki) is a Brick Gothic church adjacent to the Main Market Square in Kraków, Poland. Built in the 14th century, its foundations date back to the early 13th century and serve as one of the best examples of Polish Gothic architecture. Standing 80 m (262 ft) tall, it is particularly famous for its wooden altarpiece carved by Veit Stoss (Wit Stwosz).On every hour, a trumpet signal—called the Hejnał mariacki—is played from the top of the taller of Saint Mary’s two towers. The plaintive tune breaks off in mid-stream, to commemorate the famous 13th century trumpeter, who was shot in the throat while sounding the alarm before the Mongol attack on the city. The noon-time hejnał is heard across Poland and abroad broadcast live by the Polish national Radio 1 Station. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Mary%27s_Basilica,_Kraków 19sep2018. Krakow, Poland. the ever-popular antique horse-drawn carriages that line the market square Adam Mickiewicz Monument in Kraków, (Polish: pomnik Adama Mickiewicza w Krakowie), is one of the best known bronze monuments in Poland, and a favourite meeting place at the Main Market Square in the Old Town (Stare Miasto) district of Kraków.The statue of Adam Mickiewicz, the greatest Polish Romantic poet of the 19th century, was unveiled on June 16, 1898. (wiki)There’s a fascinating history behind the monument which is as interesting as the statue is recognizable. One of the most curious facts is that Adam Mickiewicz had never actually been to Krakow. His remains arrived to the city posthumously in 1890. This was 35 years after his death in Istanbul in a cholera epidemic in 1855. Meanwhile in the same year, the remains of the poet are put onto a ship, which transports him to France, before finally burying him in Paris. After transporting the remains to Krakow in 1890, the great Pole poet was put to rest in the crypt of the Wawel Cathedral. http://www.absolutetours.com/blog/adam-mickiewicz-monument/ Cafe Culture (Kultura kawiarni) Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...