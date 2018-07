The only name they would give for this is β€˜Burger.’ But. It’s not. It’s this strange, egg sandwich. πŸ₯š πŸ₯ͺ. Was like a chickpea paste, perfect spice level, with cheese πŸ§€, three different sauces, maybe mayo, definitely ketchup, and something green. With a fried egg on a toasted bun . 50 rupees. 41 cents. Delicious πŸ˜‹! On Anarkali Street (Food Street.) 7jul18 #lahore #pakistan #igers #instagood #travel #travelblogger #food #foodie #igfood #iglahore #igpakistan #pakistanifood #pakistanicuisine #pakistaniculture