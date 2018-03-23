LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: MIXED DOMESTICITY

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

IMG_9856IMG_9857IMG_9859IMG_0056IMG_0057IMG_9878

IMG_0058
Shepard Fairey. Koreatown.

IMG_0061IMG_0060IMG_9865IMG_0066IMG_9876IMG_9896

IMG_9904
“The Art of Living Foundation is an international NGO, focused on various dimensions such as social transformation, child eduction, women and youth empowerment and world peace through yoga meditation, Sudarshan Kriya and other spiritual philosophies.” ~                             948 W. Adams Blvd.

IMG_9909

IMG_9911
Take me to CHURCH.
IMG_0120
In January 2018, “Federal immigration agents descended on 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles’ Koreatown and across the U.S. Wednesday in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump’s presidency.” ~ Hence, the posters offering help to potential detainees.

IMG_9923

IMG_0118
FACT: “There’s been a 16% increase in homelessness over the last two years
In the Greater Los Angeles area (not counting Pasadena, Glendale, or Long Beach) since 2013, there has been a 16 percent increase in the number of homeless men, women, and children. 41,174 people are now homeless in Los Angeles, compared to 35,524 two years ago. That’s an increase of 5,650 people.” https://www.pacificcouncil.org/newsroom/7-facts-you-need-know-about-homelessness-la

IMG_0117

IMG_0115
Angelenos believe in utilizing every bit of space in their trucks.
IMG_0113
Meet the “Oranges,” a lovely orange family in the heart of LA.
IMG_0112
You’ve Got Mail
IMG_9948
Ride your bike to get some bread. 

IMG_9950IMG_9951

IMG_9953
“The Felix character was borrowed from the popular 1920s cartoon “Felix the Cat” by pioneering L.A. automobile dealer Winslow Felix, who opened Felix Chevrolet in 1921 at 12th Street and Grand Avenue. Felix was a friend of filmmaker Pat Sullivan, whose animation studio created the mischievous feline character.”
IMG_0125
A skater lost his shoes.

IMG_9959IMG_0087IMG_9967IMG_9969IMG_0090IMG_0091

IMG_0092
Koreatown
IMG_0093
It’s a “DONUTS WORLD.”

IMG_0094IMG_0096

18 & 20, 2018. Los Angeles ~ Expo Park, Koreatown.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: MIXED DOMESTICITY

  2. What a fantastic post. Gorgeous cats. The brightest orang buildings I’ve ever seen. Terrible facts about homeless people and a picture of areas that make me feel as if I’m seeng them as they really are.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s