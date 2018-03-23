LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: MIXED DOMESTICITY Published on March 23, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Shepard Fairey. Koreatown. “The Art of Living Foundation is an international NGO, focused on various dimensions such as social transformation, child eduction, women and youth empowerment and world peace through yoga meditation, Sudarshan Kriya and other spiritual philosophies.” ~ 948 W. Adams Blvd. Take me to CHURCH. In January 2018, “Federal immigration agents descended on 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles’ Koreatown and across the U.S. Wednesday in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump’s presidency.” ~ Hence, the posters offering help to potential detainees. FACT: “There’s been a 16% increase in homelessness over the last two yearsIn the Greater Los Angeles area (not counting Pasadena, Glendale, or Long Beach) since 2013, there has been a 16 percent increase in the number of homeless men, women, and children. 41,174 people are now homeless in Los Angeles, compared to 35,524 two years ago. That’s an increase of 5,650 people.” https://www.pacificcouncil.org/newsroom/7-facts-you-need-know-about-homelessness-la Angelenos believe in utilizing every bit of space in their trucks. Meet the “Oranges,” a lovely orange family in the heart of LA. You’ve Got Mail Ride your bike to get some bread. “The Felix character was borrowed from the popular 1920s cartoon “Felix the Cat” by pioneering L.A. automobile dealer Winslow Felix, who opened Felix Chevrolet in 1921 at 12th Street and Grand Avenue. Felix was a friend of filmmaker Pat Sullivan, whose animation studio created the mischievous feline character.” A skater lost his shoes. Koreatown It’s a “DONUTS WORLD.” 18 & 20, 2018. Los Angeles ~ Expo Park, Koreatown. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
Very nice! Thanks for sharing!
What a fantastic post. Gorgeous cats. The brightest orang buildings I've ever seen. Terrible facts about homeless people and a picture of areas that make me feel as if I'm seeng them as they really are.
