About 60,000 people came out to march for stricter gun laws (amongst other fascist aspects of this regime) today on the streets of downtown Los Angeles.
24mar18. Los Angeles, CA
Advertisements
About 60,000 people came out to march for stricter gun laws (amongst other fascist aspects of this regime) today on the streets of downtown Los Angeles.
24mar18. Los Angeles, CA
2 thoughts on “LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: “MARCH FOR OUR LIVES” 2018”
I would like to visit California. It is awesome
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today. We see reason for hope. Imagine if American young people in our country, yet again, in recent memory, save us from the abyss.
LikeLiked by 2 people