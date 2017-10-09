NEW YORK CITY & BROOKLYN : BE CURIOUS

“Be curious, not judgmental.” ― Walt Whitman

IMG_1927
Hot Dog Vendor in Central Park
IMG_1940
A memorial to James Gordon Bennett, founder of the New York Herald.
IMG_1657
One Os Gemeos mural on 14th St, facing another one on the opposite wall (not pictured)
IMG_2329
Freeman’s Alley
IMG_2331
Waiting on a train in Brooklyn
IMG_2335
Artist: Huetek
IMG_2343
Artist: Hopsart

IMG_2345IMG_2347IMG_2348

7oct17 New York City & Brooklyn

