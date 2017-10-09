NEW YORK CITY & BROOKLYN : BE CURIOUS Published on October 9, 2017October 9, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel “Be curious, not judgmental.” ― Walt Whitman Hot Dog Vendor in Central Park A memorial to James Gordon Bennett, founder of the New York Herald. One Os Gemeos mural on 14th St, facing another one on the opposite wall (not pictured) Freeman’s Alley Waiting on a train in Brooklyn Artist: Huetek Artist: Hopsart 7oct17 New York City & Brooklyn Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...