YEAR-END PRODUCT REVIEW: VIVITAR DKS-20 CAMERA BAG

It’s been a great year with my Vivitar DKS-20 bag! I started the year using it solely as a camera bag with my laptop, but by the end, it became my primary backpack; enough space to add clothes and journals, all of the things I needed quick access to as I travelled to Lebanon and around Moldova, Transnistria, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Germany, and the UK.  It is THE most comfortable camera bag I’ve ever carried on my back. I sincerely mean that. And with as much walking around cities and towns that I do, this comfort is no small thing. For any size camera bag and more (!), you can check out their website:

http://www.vivitar.com

IMG_8015
Bucharest, Romania. My Ukrainian Rushnyk (ritual cloth), my Canon 6D, and my suede Adidas Hamburgs nestled securely in a side pocket of my Vivitar bag. 
IMG_4578
In a valley in Moldova in July. Photo: Ahmet Yildiz
IMG_8537
Waiting on a train platform in Sibiu, Romania. September 2017.
DCIM100GOPROG0095894.
A beach break in Cocoa Beach, Florida, USA. June 2017.
IMG_0090
With a graffiti wall in New York City, USA. April 2017. 
IMG_4543
Transnistria. July 2017. Photo: Svitlana Bulkina
IMG_0546
Another train platform. Salzburg, Austria. September 2017

IMG_3427

DCIM100GOPROG0015980.
Transnistria. July 2017
IMG_3586
Leaning against a David Rothman mural in Cocoa Beach, Florida. June 2017.
DCIM100GOPROG0025984.
Acknowledging the presence in Moldova. July 2017.
IMG_3593
Coffee break. Cocoa Beach, Florida. June 2017.

DCIM100GOPROG0025806.DCIM100GOPROG0035807.DCIM100GOPROG0285832.

IMG_4542
Transnistria. Photo: Svitlana Bulkina
