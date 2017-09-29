YEAR-END PRODUCT REVIEW: VIVITAR DKS-20 CAMERA BAG

It’s been a great year with my Vivitar DKS-20 bag! I started the year using it solely as a camera bag with my laptop, but by the end, it became my primary backpack; enough space to add clothes and journals, all of the things I needed quick access to as I travelled to Lebanon and around Moldova, Transnistria, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Germany, and the UK. It is THE most comfortable camera bag I’ve ever carried on my back. I sincerely mean that. And with as much walking around cities and towns that I do, this comfort is no small thing. For any size camera bag and more (!), you can check out their website: