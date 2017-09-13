VIENNA, AUSTRIA: IT COULD BE WURST Published on September 13, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel A Würstelstand (Sausage Stand) Käsekrainer: sausage filled with small chunks of cheese (German: Käse). Massive St. Stephens Cathedral. Iconic gothic structure that houses the archbishop of Vienna. Self-Portrait as Rembrandt IIby famed Austrian painter Arnulf Rainer, 1969/70 Karlskirche (St. Charles’s Church) “the youth is in the rebellion” “against prisons and a society that needs them” The Haus Des Meeres is an aquarium housed inside an old flak tower (built in WWII to defend agains air raids.) The slogan Smashed to Pieces .. In the Still of the Night is a memorial against war and fascism designed by Lawrence Weiner. Collaboration: Swan by Tel-Aviv-based Dede Bandaid and the poetry is by Nitzan Mintz. On Neubau Street, 7th District Artist: Tabby Artist: Rami Meiri 12sep17 Vienna, Austria Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...