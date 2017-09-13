VIENNA, AUSTRIA: IT COULD BE WURST

IMG_0219
 A Würstelstand (Sausage Stand)
IMG_0227
Käsekrainer: sausage filled with small chunks of cheese (German: Käse).
IMG_0225
Massive St. Stephens Cathedral. Iconic gothic structure that houses the archbishop of Vienna.

IMG_0228IMG_0156IMG_0256

IMG_0152
Self-Portrait as Rembrandt II
by famed Austrian painter Arnulf Rainer, 1969/70

 

IMG_0096
Karlskirche (St. Charles’s Church)IMG_0097IMG_0098IMG_0100IMG_0103IMG_0117IMG_0120

IMG_0067IMG_0077

IMG_0071
“the youth is in the rebellion”

IMG_0074IMG_0072IMG_0073IMG_0078

IMG_0089
“against prisons and a society that needs them”

IMG_0104

IMG_0050
The Haus Des Meeres is an aquarium housed inside an old flak tower (built in WWII to defend agains air raids.) The slogan Smashed to Pieces .. In the Still of the Night is a memorial against war and fascism designed by Lawrence Weiner.

IMG_0049

IMG_0048
Collaboration: Swan by Tel-Aviv-based Dede Bandaid and the poetry is by Nitzan Mintz.

IMG_0062IMG_0064IMG_0065IMG_0066IMG_0054IMG_0058DCIM100GOPROG0146703.DCIM100GOPROG0066695.

IMG_0025
On Neubau Street, 7th District
IMG_0029
Artist: Tabby
IMG_0032
Artist: Rami Meiri

IMG_0037IMG_0028IMG_0038IMG_0039

12sep17 Vienna, Austria

 

