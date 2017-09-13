BUDAPEST, HUNGARY STREET ART: ‘URBAN STYLE’ by ADNO (Russia)

In a parking lot on Nagydiófa Street 12:

IMG_9834
The ‘wavy water’ part represents the great river Danube that runs through Budapest. And just as it runs through the heart of the city, it runs through her, this ‘multilayered’ individual… 
IMG_9838
Looks great next to “Poseidon” by Spok (Spain) and Korse (France)

IMG_9836IMG_9833

9sep17 Budapest, Hungary

