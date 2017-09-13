BUDAPEST, HUNGARY STREET ART: ‘URBAN STYLE’ by ADNO (Russia) Published on September 13, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel In a parking lot on Nagydiófa Street 12: The ‘wavy water’ part represents the great river Danube that runs through Budapest. And just as it runs through the heart of the city, it runs through her, this ‘multilayered’ individual… Looks great next to “Poseidon” by Spok (Spain) and Korse (France) 9sep17 Budapest, Hungary Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...