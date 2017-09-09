BUDAPEST, HUNGARY STREET ART: “MATCH OF THE CENTURY” by NEOPAINT

Location: Rumbach Sebestyén Utca
Story: On 25 November 1953, an international football match was played between Hungary—then the world’s number one ranked team, the Olympic champions and on a run of 24 unbeaten games, and England, that became known as the Match of the Century. Hungary won 6–3; the English were shown to be technically and tactically inferior to the Hungarian side, known as the Mighty Magyars, in every way. The result led to a review of the antiquated training and tactics used by the England team, and the subsequent adoption of continental practices at an international and club level in the English game. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Match_of_the_Century_(1953_England_v_Hungary_football_match)
7sep17 Budapest, Hungary.
England is shiit now, truth lol
