BUDAPEST, HUNGARY STREET ART: “THE ANGEL OF BUDAPEST” by OKUDA SAN MIGUEL

Sometimes called the “Angel of Budapest” or the “Spanish Schindler,” Spanish diplomat Ángel Sanz Briz (1910-1980) is credited with having saved as many as 5,000 Hungarian Jews from the Holocaust, between June and December 1944. https://blogs.loc.gov/international-collections/2017/01/the-angel-of-budapest-ngel-sanz-briz/

Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel http://okudart.es/showcase/ dedicated this mural to Ángel Sanz Briz on a project supported by the Spanish embassy in Hungary.

7sep17 Budapest, Hungary.

Advertisements