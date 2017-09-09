BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: “B U D A” Published on September 9, 2017September 9, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel Buda Castle (Budavári Palota,) is the historical castle/palace of the Hungarian kings. It was first completed in 1265, but the complex as you see it today was built between 1749 and 1769. The Danube. In the distance is Elisabeth Bridge. Gellért Monument: This is Bishop Gellért Sagredo, known for his mission to spread Christianity throughout Hungary. After the first Christian king of Hungary Saint Stephen’s death, legend has it that the rebelling pagan Magyars sealed Gellért up in a barrel and sent him rolling down the side of the hill to his death. 7sep17 Budapest, Hungary. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...